Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Wipro worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

