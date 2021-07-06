Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Harmonic worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

