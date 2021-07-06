Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Synaptics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

