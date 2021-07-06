PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King raised their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. PQ Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.