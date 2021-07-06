Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.