Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Knowles worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $18,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Knowles by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

KN stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

