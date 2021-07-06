Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $30,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

