Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $29,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $274.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $300.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.30.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.