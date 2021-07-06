UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 6,679.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,319 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Curis worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $702.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

