Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $15,407,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,518,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $194.84 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

