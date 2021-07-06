Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $192,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.