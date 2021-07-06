JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.80 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,269 shares of company stock worth $3,620,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

