Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,474 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $28,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.