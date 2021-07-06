PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

