UBS Group AG Buys 4,663 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

