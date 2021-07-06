UBS Group AG Purchases 34,744 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 230.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Shares of HERO stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84.

