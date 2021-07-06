UBS Group AG Raises Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $84,910.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

