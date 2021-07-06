Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,636.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -54.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

