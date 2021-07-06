CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa Sells 10,896 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$21,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,568.72.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$496.11 million and a PE ratio of 67.24.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.