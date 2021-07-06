CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa Sells 10,896 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$21,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,568.72.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$496.11 million and a PE ratio of 67.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

