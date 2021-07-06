Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $27.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.93 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $65.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.80 million to $70.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $26.94 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ANAB opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $707.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.06.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $25,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 150.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 640.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $260,000.

AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

