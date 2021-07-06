First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

