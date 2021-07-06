Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,574 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $329,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

