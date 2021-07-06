JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.71).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.12 ($33.08) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.01.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

