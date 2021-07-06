Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 281.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

