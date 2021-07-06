JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 53,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 826.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

