JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 624.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $606,535.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,697.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.