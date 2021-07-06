JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 35,012 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

