Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 8,130 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 88,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a P/E ratio of -166.96 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

