BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.59% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCT opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company has a market cap of $134.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

