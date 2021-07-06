Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

