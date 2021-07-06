Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.63% of Chemung Financial worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

