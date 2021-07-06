Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $559.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

