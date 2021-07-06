TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,612,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 6,334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,458.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. TUI has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.33.
TUI Company Profile
