TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,612,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 6,334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,458.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. TUI has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

