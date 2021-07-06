Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,069.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMMCF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

