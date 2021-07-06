BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $642.00

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 639.99 ($8.36), with a volume of 13587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £580.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

