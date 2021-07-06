BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,385 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCL opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

