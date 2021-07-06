BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 171,170.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,300,160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

