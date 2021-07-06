Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 354,170 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSI opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,216.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

