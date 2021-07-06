Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

