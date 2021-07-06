Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

