2,811 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $6,289,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 305.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

