Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $314,533. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $591,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazydays (LAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.