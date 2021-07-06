Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 31.42 and a quick ratio of 30.30. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.