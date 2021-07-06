X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at $980,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,207 shares of company stock valued at $182,602. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

