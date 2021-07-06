PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,637,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 587,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 342,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.