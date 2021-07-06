Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $812.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Tesla stock opened at $678.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $253.21 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

