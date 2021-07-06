Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

CTRM opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.