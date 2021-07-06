Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.6 days.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

