IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 25.9% in June

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 670,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. IDT has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

