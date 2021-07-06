WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

